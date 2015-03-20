Simon Property raises offer for Macerich to $95.50/share

March 20 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc, the largest U.S. shopping mall owner, raised its offer for smaller rival Macerich Co to $95.50 per share in cash and stock.

Macerich rejected on Tuesday Simon Property’s earlier offer of $91 per share and adopted a poison pill to prevent a hostile takeover.

Simon Property said on Friday that the offer, which has an enterprise value of $23.2 billion, would be withdrawn if Macerich did not meet with the company by April 1. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)