Simon Property raises offer for Macerich to $95.50/share
March 20, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Simon Property raises offer for Macerich to $95.50/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc, the largest U.S. shopping mall owner, raised its offer for smaller rival Macerich Co to $95.50 per share in cash and stock.

Macerich rejected on Tuesday Simon Property’s earlier offer of $91 per share and adopted a poison pill to prevent a hostile takeover.

Simon Property said on Friday that the offer, which has an enterprise value of $23.2 billion, would be withdrawn if Macerich did not meet with the company by April 1. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

