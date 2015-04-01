FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Simon Property withdraws offer to buy Macerich
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

Simon Property withdraws offer to buy Macerich

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc scrapped its attempt to buy Macerich Co after the smaller shopping mall owner rejected its sweetened offer of $23.2 billion including debt.

Macerich shares fell 5 percent to $80 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Simon Property raised its offer for Macerich last month to $95.50 per share from $91.00.

“Our Board carefully reviewed Simon Property Group’s revised proposal and concluded that it does not reflect the full value of our company,” Macerich Chief Executive Arthur Coppola said in a statement.

Macerich said it would continue to sell its lower growth properties and set a target to increase operating margins by 4 percent over the next 18-24 months.

“Macerich’s stated determination to boost its operating margins in the near term seems an ambitious target and raises the question as to why this was not done sooner,” Cowen & Company analyst James Sullivan wrote in a note.

Macerich shares were down at $79.99 in premarket trading. Up to Tuesday’s close of $84.33, they had fallen 11 percent since March 16, a day before the company rejected Simon Property’s first offer. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.