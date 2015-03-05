Simon Property makes latest takeover bid for Macerich -WSJ

March 4 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc, owner of malls and outlet centers, made its latest approach to buy rival Macerich Co in the past few weeks, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Simon Property is yet to make a formal offer for Macerich, the report said citing people familiar with the situation. (on.wsj.com/1ALzqcD)

In November, Simon Property disclosed that it had accumulated a 3.6 percent stake in Macerich during 2014.

The latest approach follows an earlier one late last year, the Wall Street Journal report said.

The Journal said Macerich recently has been discussing a potential takeover defense with its advisers.

The merger of Simon Property and Macerich could give the companies more clout when negotiating leases with store owners at a time when the industry is grappling with declining foot traffic as more consumers shop online, according to the report.

Simon Property and Macerich could not immediately be reached for comment outside usual business hours. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)