July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. power company Talen Energy Corp said on Monday it would acquire rival Mach Gen LLC for $1.18 billion to expand in the wholesale power market.

Mach Gen owns more than 2,500 megawatts of natural gas-fired generating capacity. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)