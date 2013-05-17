FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syniverse, Mach deal set to win EU approval - sources
May 17, 2013 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

Syniverse, Mach deal set to win EU approval - sources

BRUSSELS, May 17 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will clear a 550-million-euro ($710.44 million) takeover by Syniverse Technologies of competitor Mach after the U.S. telecoms services company offered to divest a chunk of Mach’s operations, sources said on Friday.

Syniverse, owned by private equity firm the Carlyle Group , and Luxembourg-based Mach collect customers’ roaming data which mobile providers use to determine the wholesale payments they make to each other for roaming services.

The European Commission opened an investigation into the case in December last year, worried that the deal could lead to price increases for customers. The combined company would dwarf its nearest competitors in Europe and elsewhere by a big margin.

Syniverse then proposed to sell a big part of Mach’s business in Europe.

“The Commission will give conditional clearance,” said one person familiar with the matter.

