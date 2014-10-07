BRIEF-Macintosh Retail Group says Halfords Netherlands files for bankruptcy

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Macintosh Retail Group NV :

* Has been notified that application for bankruptcy has been filed by Halfords Netherlands, and that this application has been accepted

* Sold Halfords Netherlands to the chain’s managing director on 30 june 2013

* Following the buy-out, Macintosh continued to provide Halfords Netherlands with funding in the form of a 9.5 million euro credit facility

* To protect its interests, Macintosh has security rights to the assets of Halfords Netherlands

* Value of its receivables from Halfords Netherlands are valued at 6.4 million euros

* Court-Appointed trustees in bankruptcy will take steps to realise the value of Halfords Netherlands assets, also with a view to repaying Halfords’s debt to Macintosh

* All options are open in principle, including a relaunch of Halfords Netherlands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)