FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Macintosh Retail Group says Halfords Netherlands files for bankruptcy
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
October 7, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Macintosh Retail Group says Halfords Netherlands files for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Macintosh Retail Group NV :

* Has been notified that application for bankruptcy has been filed by Halfords Netherlands, and that this application has been accepted

* Sold Halfords Netherlands to the chain’s managing director on 30 june 2013

* Following the buy-out, Macintosh continued to provide Halfords Netherlands with funding in the form of a 9.5 million euro credit facility

* To protect its interests, Macintosh has security rights to the assets of Halfords Netherlands

* Value of its receivables from Halfords Netherlands are valued at 6.4 million euros

* Court-Appointed trustees in bankruptcy will take steps to realise the value of Halfords Netherlands assets, also with a view to repaying Halfords’s debt to Macintosh

* All options are open in principle, including a relaunch of Halfords Netherlands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.