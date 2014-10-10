FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Macintosh Retail responds to reports Halfords' bankruptcy
October 10, 2014 / 4:07 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Macintosh Retail responds to reports Halfords' bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Macintosh Retail Group NV :

* Macintosh’s response to reports of Halfords’ bankruptcy

* Would prefer a relaunch scenario, since the value in the event of a liquidation would be lower (albeit still substantial).

* If the proceeds of the Halfords’ assets sale exceed 6.4 million euros, this would be a positive outcome for Macintosh’s result; anything less would have a negative effect on the result

* Every euro euros will generate a positive cash effect, improve Macintosh’s net debt position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

