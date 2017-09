Aug 29 (Reuters) - Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB

* Said on Wednesday Q2 net sales were SEK 19.7 million vs SEK 25.4 million

* Said Q2 operating loss was SEK 4.2 million vs profit SEK 0.4 million

* Said Q2 loss after tax was SEK 6.4 million vs loss SEK 1.5 million

