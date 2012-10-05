Australia's Macmahon says takeover email was a hoax

SYDNEY, Oct 5 (Reuters) - An email supposedly showing a Chinese takeover bid for Australia’s Macmahon Holdings Ltd was a hoax, the company said on Friday, adding that it would be taking the matter up with regulators.

The hoax follows a suspicious takeover approach for Australian department store David Jones by an unknown British real estate fund in June.

The mine construction firm, which was forced to halt trading in its shares for a few hours over the matter, became aware of the issue after it was contacted by a media outlet.

The media outlet had obtained a supposed copy of an email exchange between the company’s chief executive and a director discussing a bid from a Chinese joint venture and had sought comment from Macmahon. It did not publish news relating to the email.

“Macmahon confirms to the market that no such discussions about a possible offer have taken place,” it said in a statement giving the reason for the trading halt.

Macmahon shares, which resumed trading at 0415 GMT, were up 1.8 percent at 29 cents in late afternoon trade, giving the firm a market value of A$215 million ($220.04 million). The broader market was 0.9 percent higher. ($1 = 0.9771 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)