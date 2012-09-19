FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macmahon shares slump 36 pct after profit warning
September 19, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Macmahon shares slump 36 pct after profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Australian construction firm Macmahon Holdings Ltd dropped as much as 36 percent on Wednesday after the company warned its profit would fall as much as 64 percent this year.

Macmahon, 19 percent owned by rival Leighton Holdings , also said its chief executive quit as the company was slammed by cutbacks in the mining sector just a month after reporting a record profit.

Macmahon shares were trading 34.9 percent lower at A$0.35 at 1207 GMT. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by John Mair)

