Macquarie Group gets special div from unit for buyback

SYDNEY, June 6 (Reuters) - Macquarie Bank will pay its parent and Australia’s top investment bank Macquarie Group a special dividend of A$500 million ($487 million) to fund the planned buyback of shares by the parent.

Macquarie Bank said the special dividend to be paid out of retained earnings has been approved by the regulator.

In April, Macquarie Group, which has seen its share price fall 70 percent from its peak in 2007, said it planned to buyback up A$500 million worth of shares. ($1 = 1.0265 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)