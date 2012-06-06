FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macquarie Group gets special div from unit for buyback
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 6, 2012 / 3:20 AM / 5 years ago

Macquarie Group gets special div from unit for buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 6 (Reuters) - Macquarie Bank will pay its parent and Australia’s top investment bank Macquarie Group a special dividend of A$500 million ($487 million) to fund the planned buyback of shares by the parent.

Macquarie Bank said the special dividend to be paid out of retained earnings has been approved by the regulator.

In April, Macquarie Group, which has seen its share price fall 70 percent from its peak in 2007, said it planned to buyback up A$500 million worth of shares. ($1 = 1.0265 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.