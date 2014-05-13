RPT-Macquarie names Ben Way as CEO of its Asian operations -memo

(Repeats story published late Tuesday; no changes to text)

HONG KONG, May 13 (Reuters) - Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd named Ben Way as the new chief executive of its Asian operations, replacing Alex Harvey who will become the bank’s chairman for the region, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Harvey will also become global head of principal investments at Macquarie Capital, succeeding John Hughes who is retiring, the memo said. Macquarie declined to comment.