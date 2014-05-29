FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macquarie's U.S. equity capital markets head departs -sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2014 / 10:42 PM / 3 years ago

Macquarie's U.S. equity capital markets head departs -sources

Mike Stone

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - The head of U.S. equity capital markets at Macquarie Group Ltd, the Australian bank which has been expanding in the United States, left last week, according to people familiar with the matter.

The reasons for the departure of the executive, Tim Gould, could not immediately be learned. The people were not authorized to speak on the record. Gould did not return a call seeking comment and a representative for Macquarie declined to comment.

Gould spent 20 years at Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc and joined Macquarie in 2008.

Macquarie’s equity capital markets practice in New York is part of the bank’s financial products division, which is run by Stephen Mehos.

The Americas region contributed the most to the firm’s operating income, according to Macquarie’s most recent earnings statement. Macquarie has been on a spree of acquisitions in the U.S. including the purchase of investment bank Fox-Pitt Kelton Cochran Caronia Waller LLC in 2009. (Reporting By Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.