Macquarie to buy planes from lessor AWAS; raise $391 mln
March 3, 2015 / 10:28 PM / 3 years ago

Macquarie to buy planes from lessor AWAS; raise $391 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 4 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group on Wednesday said it will raise A$500 million ($390.65 million) to fund its $4 billion acquisition of a portfolio of planes from AWAS Aviation Capital Ltd, one of the world’s biggest aircraft lessors.

Post-acquisition, Macquarie’s combined aircraft portfolio will stand at A$9.4 billion with 220 aircraft.

The move is part of the company’s plan to grow its annuity-style business and enhance its market position in aircraft leasing, it said in a presentation to analysts and investors.

Reuters had reported in January that Macquarie’s aircraft leasing subsidiary is in exclusive talks to buy a portfolio of new planes from Dublin-based lessor AWAS for more than $4 billion.

AWAS is owned by British private equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd and has more than 300 planes on lease to over 110 airlines. ($1 = 1.2799 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
