FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Macquarie Group on trading halt amid acquisition rumours
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 7, 2015 / 11:17 PM / 2 years ago

Australia's Macquarie Group on trading halt amid acquisition rumours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group’s shares were placed on a trading halt on Thursday amid market rumours Australia’s top investment bank will buy ANZ Banking Group’s vehicle finance unit in a deal worth A$1.5 billion ($1.08 billion).

Macquarie told the stock exchange on Thursday it expects to make an announcement on “a proposed transaction” before the market opens on Monday.

Last month, Australia’s competition watchdog approved Macquarie’s proposed bid for Esanda, saying the possible acquisition was unlikely to substantially lessen competition in the car finance market.

Deutsche Bank is advising ANZ on the sale, which will help Australia’s No. 4 lender by assets cut its capital requirements in line with tough new rules. ($1 = 1.3887 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.