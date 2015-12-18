FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Hugh Briggs named head of principal transactions at Macquarie Capital
#Market News
December 18, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Hugh Briggs named head of principal transactions at Macquarie Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Macquarie Capital, the investment unit of Macquarie Group Ltd, appointed Hugh Briggs head of principal transactions in Europe.

Briggs will be based at Macquarie’s London office, reporting to Daniel Wong, head of Macquarie Capital Europe, and Alex Harvey, global head of principal transactions, Macquarie Capital.

Previously, Briggs was head of capital markets at CVC Capital Partners and director at DB Capital/MidOcean Partners, He also held positions at Jefferson Smurfit and Starbev, among others. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
