MOVES-Macquarie hires aerospace and defense banker from Sagent

March 14 (Reuters) - Macquarie Capital, the investment banking unit of Australia’s Macquarie Group Ltd, said Monday it has hired Jeremy Parker as a managing director to lead its aerospace, defense and government services advisory business.
Parker joined Macquarie’s New York office on Friday from Sagent Advisors LLC, where he was co-head of aerospace, defense and technology investment banking, according to a Macquarie memo reviewed by Reuters and confirmed by the bank.
At Sagent, Parker advised Scitor Corp, a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners, on its sale to Science Applications International Corp for $790 million. SAIC, a government contractor specializing in data analytics and cyber security, completed that deal in May 2015.
Prior to Sagent, Parker was a managing director and head of aerospace, defense and government investment banking at Gleacher & Co. Parker helped healthcare systems integrator Evolvent Technologies Inc sell itself to government services contractor ManTech International Corp in 2012.
Parker will report to Robert Bertagna, Macquarie’s global head of diversified goods and services. (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)