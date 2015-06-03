FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Macquarie Capital appoints Scott Bruckner to TMT practice
June 3, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Macquarie Capital appoints Scott Bruckner to TMT practice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Macquarie Capital named Scott Bruckner as senior managing director in its U.S. technology, media and telecom group in New York, effective immediately.

He joins from Perella Weinberg Partners, where he led the global technology banking group and built a global team across North America and Europe, Macquarie Capital said on Wednesday.

Brucker, who has more than 20 years of investment banking experience, also worked at Morgan Stanley for 10 years.

Macquarie Capital is the corporate advisory, principal investing and capital markets arm of Macquarie Group. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

