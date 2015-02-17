FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macquarie considers acquisition in futures, physical oil, refined products businesses
February 17, 2015 / 12:41 AM / 3 years ago

Macquarie considers acquisition in futures, physical oil, refined products businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australia’s Macquarie Group Ltd is considering aquisitions in futures, physical oil and refined products businesses, a senior executive told investors and analysts on a call on Tuesday.

Macquarie’s fixed income, currencies and commodities business now generates about 60 percent of its operating income from commodity markets.

It expects a full-year net profit increase at the “upper end” of the 10-20 percent range it had forecast. (Reporting by Swati Pandey in SYDNEY and Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Stephen Coates)

