Australia's Macquarie sees FY2015 profit up slightly
#Financials
September 14, 2014 / 11:01 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Macquarie sees FY2015 profit up slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group, Australia’s largest investment bank, said on Monday it expected its current financial year profit to be up slightly on 2014 thanks to increased performance fees from its listed and unlisted funds.

Macquarie’s FY14 annual net profit crossed A$1 billion ($900.90 million) for the first time in four years, hitting A$1.27 billion and giving investors confidence in its strategy of “de-risking” from its traditional investment banking operations.

Macquarie was forecast to post a 2015 net profit of A$1.35 billion, according to the consensus of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In July, Macquarie said it expected FY2015 to be in line with the previous year. (1 US dollar = 1.1100 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Peter Cooney)

