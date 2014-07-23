FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macquarie Group sees FY15 results in line with FY14
July 23, 2014 / 11:18 PM / 3 years ago

Macquarie Group sees FY15 results in line with FY14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 24 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group, Australia’s top investment bank, on Thursday said results for the year ending March 2015 would be in line with the previous year, although it warned of short-term challenges such as foreign exchange and tax uncertainties.

“The FY15 result for the group is expected to be broadly in line with FY14, with the potential for a better result if market conditions improve,” the bank said in a statement ahead of its annual general meeting.

Macquarie posted a near 50 percent jump in FY14 annual net profit to A$1.27 billion ($1.20 billion).

$1 = 1.0597 Australian Dollars Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates

