Macquarie Group sees FY15 results in line with FY14

SYDNEY, July 24 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group, Australia’s top investment bank, on Thursday said results for the year ending March 2015 would be in line with the previous year, although it warned of short-term challenges such as foreign exchange and tax uncertainties.

“The FY15 result for the group is expected to be broadly in line with FY14, with the potential for a better result if market conditions improve,” the bank said in a statement ahead of its annual general meeting.

Macquarie posted a near 50 percent jump in FY14 annual net profit to A$1.27 billion ($1.20 billion).