FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Macquarie sees FY15 net up 10-20 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 16, 2015 / 10:36 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Macquarie sees FY15 net up 10-20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia’s top investment bank, on Tuesday reiterated its guidance of a 10 to 20 percent rise in full-year net profit, helped by a lower Australian dollar and higher volatility in commodities markets.

In a third quarter trading update, Chief Executive Nicholas Moore said trading conditions had continued to improve across the group. The bank’s capital markets facing business provided net profit contributions up significantly on the previous two quarters, he said.

Macquarie does not provide detailed figures in its quarterly updates. Its full-year net profit for the year ended March 31, 2014, was A$1.3 billion ($1 billion).

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.