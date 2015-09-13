FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Macquarie says H1 profit to jump 40 pct
September 13, 2015 / 11:42 PM / 2 years ago

Australia's Macquarie says H1 profit to jump 40 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australia’s top investment bank Macquarie Group on Monday said it expects a 40 percent jump in profit for the first-half ending September, helped by a weak Australian dollar and better “trading conditions” across most businesses.

It reiterated guidance for net profit for the year to end-March 2016 to top the A$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) recorded in the previous year, its best annual profit since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Under CEO Nicholas Moore, Macquarie has been “de-risking” from its traditional investment banking operations and focusing on more stable returns from retail banking and annuity-style businesses. The strategy has helped it post strong earnings growth and stable returns in recent periods.

As a result, the bank has become a favourite with investors who are shunning Australia’s “big four” lenders after a downbeat earnings season earlier this year.

Its shares have surged 30 percent so far this year compared with a 6.2 percent drop in the benchmark index and losses of 8 percent to 14.2 percent for Australia’s four big lenders, including Westpac Banking Group and ANZ Banking Group. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)

