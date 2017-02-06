BRIEF-Neptune raises 10 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 10 billion won in private placement of 6.0 million shares of the company
SYDNEY Feb 7 Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia's top investment bank, on Tuesday reaffirmed guidance for a flat full-year net profit, after reporting "satisfactory" trading conditions in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
In a third-quarter trading update, the company said capital markets businesses had contributed less profit during that quarter than a year earlier because of subdued capital raising activity and the timing of M&A transactions.
However, the annuity-style businesses reported a higher profit in the quarter ended Dec. 31 than the prior year, the company said.
Macquarie is expected to report a net profit of A$2.061 billion for the 12 months ended Mar. 31, in line with the A$2.063 billion reported the prior year, according to the average of 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will undertake a cost-benefit analysis of imposing debt-to-income (DTI) limits aimed at cooling down a red-hot housing market, New Zealand's finance minister said on Wednesday, though it is unlikely DTI measures will be used this year. The RBNZ has been lobbying the government for months to get permission to add DTIs to its macroprudential arsenal to combat the country's "excessive" house price growth in a low interest rate
* Fitch: Japanese 'mega' banks facing multiple growth headwinds