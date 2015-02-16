Macquarie CEO sees FY profit rising at upper end of forecast

SYDNEY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australia’s Macquarie Group Ltd’s full-year net profit increase will likely be at the “upper end” of the 10-20 percent range it forecast, CEO Nicholas Moore told analysts and investors on a call on Tuesday.

In a third-quarter update, Chief Executive Nicholas Moore said trading conditions had continued to improve across the group. The bank’s capital markets-facing business provided significantly higher net profit contributions than the previous two quarters, he said. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)