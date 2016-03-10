Australia's Macquarie Group breached client money rules-regulator

SYDNEY, March 11 (Reuters) - Australia’s corporate regulator said on Friday it has imposed new conditions on the retail arm of investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd after an investigation found it broke the rules for handling client money for over 10 years.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission said Macquarie broke the Corporations Act by failing to deposit money into designated client trust accounts and making withdrawals that were not permitted from those accounts from 2004 to 2014.

It also noted that Macquarie reported the breaches. (Reporting by Byron Kaye, editing by G Crosse)