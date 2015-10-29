FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Macquarie posts best half-year performance ever
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2015 / 9:47 PM / in 2 years

Australia's Macquarie posts best half-year performance ever

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia’s top investment bank, on Friday posted a record first half net profit that jumped 58 percent, helped by higher fee income and better financial market activity.

A falling Australian dollar also benefited Macquarie, which generates more than 70 percent of its income overseas.

Net profit rose to A$1.07 billion ($757.03 million) for the first six months to September compared with A$678 million a year ago and in line with its guidance earlier this month.

Macquarie also said it would issue new shares at A$78.4 each, a 6.7 percent discount to Thursday’s closing price. Earlier this month, it raised A$400 million from institutional investors to help it fund the acquisition of ANZ Banking group’s vehicle finance portfolio. ($1 = 1.4134 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.