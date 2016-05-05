FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macquarie posts best annual profit ever, lifts dividend by 21 pct
May 5, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

Macquarie posts best annual profit ever, lifts dividend by 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 6 (Reuters) - Australia’s top investment bank Macquarie Group on Friday posted a 29 percent jump in annual profit to a record, helped by growth in its annuity-style businesses such as wealth management, and lifted final dividends by 21 percent.

Net profit rose to A$2.06 billion ($1.54 billion) from A$1.6 billion a year ago, narrowly beating analysts’ estimate of A$2.04 billion. It unveiled a final dividend of A$4 per share, its best ever.

Macquarie’s stellar results come at a time of dire earnings from Australia’s major banks that this week posted slower earnings growth and steady or lower dividends. ($1 = 1.3398 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Chris Reese)

