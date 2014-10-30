FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macquarie posts 35 pct rise in net profit, beats forecast
October 30, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

Macquarie posts 35 pct rise in net profit, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group, Australia’s largest investment bank, on Friday posted a 35 percent rise in first-half net profit, bolstered by its asset management division and a recent focus on housing loans.

Net profit of A$678 million ($599 million) for the six months to September exceeded analysts’ consensus forecast of A$654 million and compared with A$501 million a year ago.

Macquarie said it still expected profit in its current financial year to be up from the year before thanks to increased performance fees from its listed and unlisted funds. Its 2014 annual profit crossed A$1 billion for the first time in four years

The bank said it would pay a dividend of A$1.30 a share for the first half, compared with A$1.00 a year ago. (1 US dollar = 1.1326 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates and)

