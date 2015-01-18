FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Macquarie sees profit rising by up to 20 pct in FY15
January 18, 2015 / 10:22 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Macquarie sees profit rising by up to 20 pct in FY15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia’s largest investment bank, on Monday said it expects a lower Aussie dollar and better trading conditions to boost annual profit by 10 to 20 percent.

Macquarie had said in October it expected profit for the year ending March to be up slightly from the year before thanks to increased performance fees from its listed and unlisted funds. Its 2014 annual profit topped A$1 billion for the first time in four years.

The short-term outlook remains subject to uncertainties including the impact of foreign exchange, potential regulatory changes and market conditions, Macquarie said in a statement. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Walsh)

