FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Macquarie Group annual profit jumps 27 pct, tops guidance
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 10:22 PM / 2 years ago

Australia's Macquarie Group annual profit jumps 27 pct, tops guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 7 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group, Australia’s top investment bank, on Friday posted its best annual profit since the 2008 global financial crisis, led by growth in its annuity-style businesses as well as commodities trading and foreign exchange units.

Net profit jumped 27 percent to A$1.6 billion for the year to March 31 compared with A$1.27 billion a year ago and topped analysts’ consensus forecast of A$1.5 billion.

The bank in February had forecast a net profit increase at the upper end of the 10- to 20-percent range.

The results will give investors confidence in Macquarie’s strategy of “de-risking” from its traditional investment banking operations and focusing on more stable returns from activities such as retail banking and annuity-style businesses.

Macquarie also unveiled a final dividend of A$2 each, taking the full year dividend to A$3.3 a share, up 27 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.