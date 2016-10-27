FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Macquarie posts 2 pct fall in half-year profit after slowdown in deals
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 10 months ago

Macquarie posts 2 pct fall in half-year profit after slowdown in deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group Ltd reported a 2 percent fall in half-year profit after receiving lower advisory fees from its investment banking business and lower performance fees from its funds.

Australia's biggest investment bank reported a net profit of A$1.05 billion ($796.64 million) for the half-year ended Sept. 30, down from A$1.07 billion a year earlier.

The result was above an estimate of a 6.6 percent decline in interim net profit to A$999 million from three analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Macquarie is known for its consistently strong earnings and focus on annuity-style businesses which have been replaced by investment banking to contribute the lion's share of earnings.

Macquarie lifted annual net profit and dividends to a record in the year-ended March 2016 to A$2.06 billion. ($1 = 1.3180 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.