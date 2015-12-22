FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macquarie hires BAML to run sale of gas grid Thyssengas -sources
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 22, 2015 / 1:38 PM / 2 years ago

Macquarie hires BAML to run sale of gas grid Thyssengas -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Australia’s Macquarie has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to run the sale of German gas grid Thyssengas, two people familiar with the matter said, in a deal that could value the asset at up to 600 million euros ($656 million).

Teasers for Thyssengas, which was acquired by Macquarie in 2011, will be sent out in February, with first bids expected before Easter, one of the people said.

Macquarie and Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.