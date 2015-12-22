Macquarie hires BAML to run sale of gas grid Thyssengas -sources

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Australia’s Macquarie has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to run the sale of German gas grid Thyssengas, two people familiar with the matter said, in a deal that could value the asset at up to 600 million euros ($656 million).

Teasers for Thyssengas, which was acquired by Macquarie in 2011, will be sent out in February, with first bids expected before Easter, one of the people said.

Macquarie and Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)