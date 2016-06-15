FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch fund DIF set to buy German gas grid Thyssengas - sources
June 15, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Dutch fund DIF set to buy German gas grid Thyssengas - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 15 (Reuters) - Dutch infrastructure fund DIF is set to buy Macquarie-owned German gas grid Thyssengas, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

With its bid of more than 600 million euros ($673 million) DIF beat out Belgian gas operator Fluxys, one of the sources said.

Macquarie declined to comment while DIF was not immediately available for comment.

Thyssengas, which operates a 4,200 km underground pipeline network and employs 270 staff, transports up to 10 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year. ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

