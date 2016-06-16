Dutch fund DIF and EDF confirm acquisition of German gas grid Thyssengas

FRANKFURT, June 16 (Reuters) - Dutch infrastructure fund DIF and French utility EDF confirmed that they have agreed to buy German gas grid Thyssengas from Macquarie.

DIF and EDF Invest, which were advised by Royal Bank of Canada, are taking a 50 percent stake each in the German group, they said in a statement, declining to comment on the purchase price.

People familiar with the deal had told Reuters on Wednesday that the consortium would be buying the group for some 700 million euros ($788 million). ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)