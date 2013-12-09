Macquarie hires 10 in London equities and research

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Macquarie Securities, the institutional equities and research arm of Australia’s Macquarie Group, announced 10 new hires on Monday as it seeks to shake up its London sales, research and trading teams.

Macquarie’s Head of Cash Equities in Europe, Julian Wentzel, said the hires represented a “significant investment” in core sectors such as infrastructure and natural resources and areas of strategic importance including electronic trading and equity finance.

Among the new recruits is Poya Bozorgi, who has been appointed head of European Equity Finance. Bozorgi joins from Societe Generale, where he spent seven years on the European equity finance trading desk.

Katie Ramsey, formerly of Nomura and Credit Suisse , will take up the role of vice president on Macquarie’s electronic trading desk, focusing primarily on building the electronic execution desk for Europe.

She will be supported by George Sampson, previously of Knight Capital, who joins as a manager on the desk.

In research, Macquarie has hired Dominic Nash as senior analyst for utilities. Nash, who has 15 years experience in the sector, was previously head of the utilities team at Liberum Capital.

Jeremy Dibb, a former director in Canaccord Genuity’s metals and mining research team, has been appointed senior analyst for metals and mining.

Macquarie added four new team members to its sales team.

Duncan Farr, formerly head of European banks at Nomura, becomes Head of Financial Institutions Sales Europe, while ex-Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse banker Joanna Thompson joins as a Director on the European Sales Desk.

Macquarie’s U.S. equity sales desk gets a new director, Julian Cook. He joins from Morgan Stanley and has 13 years of sell-side experience.

Awais Khan and James Stearns join the sales team as vice presidents, covering long-only and hedge fund accounts.