Macquarie to buy a 20 percent stake in Chinese metals trader
June 29, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

Macquarie to buy a 20 percent stake in Chinese metals trader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters) - China’s metals trading firm Jinchuanmaike Metal Resources Co Ltd will sell a 20 percent stake to Australia’s Macquarie Bank for about $50 million through an issue of new shares, two sources at the Chinese company said on Monday.

“(We) will increase capital and expand shares,” one of the sources at Jinchuanmaike said. He said Macquarie signed a framework agreement to buy the shares on Saturday in Shanghai.

Macquarie’s spokeswoman in Hong Kong declined to comment.

Jinchuanmaike was set up in 2013. It is currently 70 percent owned by Jinchuan Group, the top nickel producer and third-largest copper smelter by capacity in China, and 30 percent by Maike Metals Group, a base metals trading company.

Jinchuanmaike will focus on trading base metals, precious metals and rare metals in the Chinese and international markets, the sources said.

Reporting by Polly Yam and Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
