Former rental car CEO's lawsuit against Macquarie to proceed - ruling

A former top executive of a car rental franchisor can proceed with a lawsuit accusing an investment bank of engineering his ouster, a New York state court has ruled.

In a decision issued last week, New York Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Oing ruled that Macquarie Capital must face claims of fraud, defamation and interference with the employment contract of plaintiff Sanford Miller, the former co-chief executive of FSNA, the franchisor for U-Save Car & Truck Rental, Rent-a-Wreck of Canada and other brands.

