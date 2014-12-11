TRLPC-Banks line up debt for Macquarie's Iberian utilities buy

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Banks have lined up 1.4 billion euros ($1.74 billion) of debt financing to back the acqusition of German utility E.ON’s Spanish and Portuguese operations, banking sources said.

Macquarie via its Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 4 and Wren House Infrastructure, an investment vehicle of the Kuwait Investment Authority, agreed to buy E.ON’s Spanish and Portuguese integrated electricity businesses on December 1 for around 2.5 billion euros.

The sale includes a regulated asset portfolio and a non-regulated asset portfolio, both of which are being financed separately, the banking sources said.

Barclays and JP Morgan have underwritten a 315 million euro leveraged loan for the non-regulated portfolio, split between a 275 million euro senior secured term loan and a 40 million euro revolving credit facility. The term loan is expected to be sold to institutional investors via a syndication process early next year, the bankers said.

The acquisition of the regulated portfolio is backed with a 1.1 billion euro loan, which is expected to be structured as an infrastructure deal provided by a club of banks, rather than sold in a syndication process, the bankers said.

In addition to Barclays and JP Morgan, banks providing financing for the regulated portfolio include BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Scotiabank, Societe Generale and Royal Bank of Scotland, they added.

Macquarie declined to comment and Kuwait Investment Authority was not immediately available to comment.

Aiming to cut its 31 billion euros of debts and rake in cash for investment elsewhere, E.ON planned to retreat from southern Europe after an expected boom in demand failed to materialise.

Macquarie has said it is looking to expand its portfolio of power assets in Europe, attracted by the guaranteed returns such businesses offer in times of super-low interest rates.

E.ON’s business in Spain and Portugal includes a 32,000-km power distribution network and some 4 gigawatts of generating capacity, as well as electricity and gas supply to around 650,000 liberalised and regulated customers. ($1 = 0.8061 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)