Australia's Macquarie in residential home loan deal-paper
November 6, 2012 / 11:52 PM / 5 years ago

Australia's Macquarie in residential home loan deal-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australia’s Macquarie Group may expand its home lending operations through a partnership with financial services firm Yellow Brick Road , aiming to compete with the nation’s big four banks, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper said.

Yellow Brick was placed in a trading halt on Wednesday.

Macquarie may make an announcement this week, the newspaper said on Wednesday, after talks with Yellow Brick, which sells home and business loans, insurance, financial planning, accounting and tax services through more than 130 branches across Australia.

Macquarie and Yellow Brick plan to undercut Australia’s big four banks by more than a full percentage point on all new home loans, the newspaper said, without naming its source.

A Macquarie Group spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday it had no comment on the matter.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is Australia’s largest home loan provider and competes with ANZ Banking Group , Westpac Banking Corp and National Australia Bank. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin)

