UPDATE 1-Australia's Macquarie in home loan deal with Yellow Brick Road

MELBOURNE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australia’s Macquarie Group Ltd has agreed an expanded home loan service through a partnership with financial services firm Yellow Brick Road Holdings Ltd, aiming to compete with the nation’s big four banks.

The pair have entered an origination agreement to develop branded banking and wealth management product and services, including a new mortgage funding and distribution arrangement, Yellow Brick Road said on Wednesday.

The agreement gives Macquarie access to more than 130 branches across Australia through which Yellow Brick Road sells home and business loans, insurance, financial planning, accounting and tax services.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is Australia’s largest home loan provider and competes with ANZ Banking Group , Westpac Banking Corp and National Australia Bank Ltd.

Earlier, Commonwealth Bank said its first-quarter cash profit rose 6 percent, boosted by an improvement in trading income and cost controls. As with Australia’s other ‘Big Four’ banks, CBA’s impairment expenses for bad and doubtful debts increased, rising 14 percent from a year earlier, reflecting a softening in economic growth in the wake of China’s slowdown.

The competition from Macquarie comes amid slowing loan demand, with mainstay mortgages growing at just 5 percent this year, marking the lowest level in several decades.

“Yellow Brick Road’s opening move is a 1.15 percent discount off the base rate of 6.65 percent for the first 12 months on residential home loan products,” the company said.

“After that, a discount off the base rate of up to 0.86 percent is guaranteed for the life of the loan,” it said.

Shares in Macquarie rose 1.6 percent to A$31.71 while Yellow Brick Road stock was on a trading halt. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin and Chris Gallagher)