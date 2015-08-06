FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Two tech, media bankers leave Macquarie Group -sources
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 6, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Two tech, media bankers leave Macquarie Group -sources

Liana B. Baker

2 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Macquarie Group Ltd investment bankers have left the Australian investment bank’s U.S. technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) group in New York to join other banks, according to people familiar with the matter.

Brian Pope, who focused on media deals as a managing director, will leave for Royal Bank of Canada’s office in New York, the people said this week, asking not to be named because the move has not been announced.

Fehmi Zeko, who was a senior managing director, will join Bank of America as vice chairman of the TMT group, reporting jointly to global co-heads Anwar Zakkour and Chet Bozdog, starting in September, the people said.

Representatives from Macquarie, RBC and Bank of America declined to comment.

Macquarie has been in hiring mode this year. Some recent hires include Scott Bruckner on the TMT team, Larry Handen in the principal transactions group and Peter Davis in financial technology. It also added two new managing directors, Michael Barrish and Jeff Abt, to its U.S. debt capital markets group at the end of May.

More TMT bankers have been on the move this summer. Reuters reported earlier this week that Citigroup Inc has hired two investment bankers specializing in technology from Deutsche Bank AG. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.