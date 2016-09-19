EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies mostly up ahead of Fed meeting

SAO PAULO, Sept 19 Latin American stocks and currencies mostly rose on Monday, boosted by rising oil prices and bets the Federal Reserve will strike a cautious tone in its policy statement this week. Oil prices rose 2 percent on Monday after Venezuela hinted that OPEC and major producers could agree to a market support deal, lifting the Colombian peso. But most traders kept their focus on global monetary policy ahead of policy meetings by the Fed and the Bank of Japan on Wed