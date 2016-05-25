MOVES-Macquarie appoints new head of cash trading in Europe

LONDON, May 25 (IFR) - Macquarie has recruited Andrew Stancliffe as head of cash equities trading in Europe. He joins from Investec, where he had been head of trading for the past four years.

Stancliffe has also previously held senior positions in the trading teams at Evolution and at Merrill Lynch. He will join the Australian bank in London and report to Dipesh Patel, head of cash equities in Europe.

The bank said Stancliffe was the latest in a series of hires to its Macquarie Securities unit, as the institutional equities business is known. Bosses aim to double the number of stocks covered and extends its research to more sectors including consumer and luxury goods, technology, chemicals and insurance. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Gareth Gore)