Australia's Macquarie Radio says talent contracts hit profit
January 30, 2015 / 1:06 AM / 3 years ago

Australia's Macquarie Radio says talent contracts hit profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A 22-year pact to keep Australia’s most popular radio announcer on air came at a cost for broadcaster Macquarie Radio Network Ltd, which issued a profit warning on Friday citing “costs associated with talent contract renewals”.

Macquarie signed long-time breakfast radio No. 1 Alan Jones, aged in his mid-70s, for 22 years in August last year, a sign it hopes the star will stop audiences switching to online alternatives and sending advertising revenue lower.

But the arrangement appears to have had the opposite effect in the short term, with Macquarie saying it expects underlying net profit to fall 28 percent and reported net profit to fall 65 percent for the six months to Dec 31, both down from A$3.8 million the previous year.

The company grew revenue but it was “outweighed by operating cost increases ... costs associated with restructuring of the company’s sales force, talent contract renewals, and increases in administration costs”, Macquarie said in a statement.

It also cited costs associated with a merger with print publisher Fairfax Media Ltd, expected to be completed in March.

The company had not given a forecast for the current financial year but said in August that it expected to grow earnings in financial 2014-15.

A spokesman for Jones did not return a call requesting comment.

Macquarie shares were flat in mid-session trading, while the broader market rose 0.7 percent.

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates

