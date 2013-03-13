FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Morgan Stanley M&A chief joins Macquarie
March 13, 2013

Former Morgan Stanley M&A chief joins Macquarie

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Brian Sauvigne, who was responsible for Morgan Stanley’s global corporate mergers and acquisitions strategy, has joined Macquarie Capital as an investment banker, advising private equity firms on deals.

Sauvigne, most recently head of corporate development at Morgan Stanley, was hired by Macquarie as a managing director in its financial sponsors group in New York, the Australian bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

A Columbia University and Harvard Business School graduate, Sauvigne started his career as an M&A analyst at Lazard Freres & Co and worked as a consultant for two years at McKinsey & Co. He then worked as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley for about eight years before being promoted to head of corporate development, a role he kept for only one year.

He has worked at Morgan Stanley’s financial sponsors group and was involved in a number of equity, debt, and mergers and acquisition transactions, Macquarie said.

