FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macquarie fund plans business trust listing for Taiwan cable firm
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 4, 2013 / 12:16 AM / in 4 years

Macquarie fund plans business trust listing for Taiwan cable firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 4 (Reuters) - A Macquarie infrastructure fund said on Thursday it is planning to list a Taiwanese cable television operator as a business trust on the Singapore stock exchange, although it has not ruled out a trade sale.

Macquarie International Infrastructure Fund Ltd said it is seeking at least S$469.5 million ($380 million), or S$0.408 per share, for its 47.5 percent stake in Taiwan Broadband Communications. Asian Pay Television Trust is the vehicle to be listed.

A separate fund, Macquarie Korea Opportunities Fund, owns the rest of the firm and also plans to sell its stake, a Macquarie spokesman said.

Macquarie International Infrastructure Fund said in a statement that certain third parties have provided unsolicited trade sale offers for Taiwan Broadband Communications but their indicative offers were too low.

The move follows a strategic review, which included an assessment by CIMB Bank Bhd.

For the statement, please see ($1 = 1.2373 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.