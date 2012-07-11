FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Macquarie Bank Ltd adds $700 mln notes
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 8:31 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Macquarie Bank Ltd adds $700 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Macquarie Bank Ltd on Wednesday
added $700 million in a reopening of an existing senior bank
note issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and
Macquarie were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: MACQUARIE BANK LTD 

AMT $700 MLN    COUPON 5 PCT       MATURITY    02/22/2017
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 102.517  FIRST PAY   08/22/2012
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 4.388 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/18/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 375 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
 FITCH SINGLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

