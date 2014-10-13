FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Macquarie Capital names Devos head of portfolio management
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Macquarie Capital names Devos head of portfolio management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Macquarie Capital, a unit of Macquarie Group Ltd, named Frédéric Devos as its global head of portfolio management.

Devos joins from CVC Capital Partners Ltd, where he was an industrial partner in the infrastructure business.

He was also the chief executive of Veolia Water UK, Ireland and Northern Europe.

Devos, to be based in London, will report to Alex Harvey, global head of principal transactions, Macquarie Capital said.

He will be responsible for managing a broad portfolio of on-balance sheet investments across a number of markets and sectors, Macquarie Capital said.

Devos will also work closely with Daniel Wong, head of Macquarie Capital Europe, to originate partnership investment opportunities across European utilities, contractors and services companies. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.