a year ago
MOVES-Macquarie Capital names a new senior adviser
July 28, 2016 / 2:51 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Macquarie Capital names a new senior adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory arm of Macquarie Group Ltd, named Jean-Marc Janailhac as a senior adviser.

He will report to Mark Dooley, head of infrastructure, utilities and renewables for Macquarie Capital Europe.

Janailhac is currently chief executive of SFIC Development SAS and is a board member of Greentech Energy Systems A/S (Denmark) and Fabregue (France), as well as a senior adviser to Eurohold (Spain). (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
